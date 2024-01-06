Sandeshkhali violence: Three police complaints lodged

Kolkata: A lookout notice was issued by ED against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sahajahan Sheikh who has been reportedly missing since January 5 when a team of the central agency was assaulted by a mob during a raid in connection with the alleged ration scam at his residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas. Following the violence, three complaints have been registered till now.



The three complaints include one by ED and another by a staff of the local TMC leader, who claimed that the officials tried to conduct the raid without proper papers. The third complaint was filed by the local police station, Nazat Police Station, over the violence. Investigation in the case is going on, however, no one has been arrested till now.

According to a news report, Sheikh was present at his home during the raid but had been missing along with his family since the incident. The notice has been reportedly shared with airport authorities and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Three ED officials were gravely injured after hundreds of villagers stormed the area chasing away the ED officers and the central forces from the place.

“As officers with the assistance of CRPF personnel were trying to pursue to get door opened even by trying to contact the concerned person. His mobile location at that time indicated that he was inside his house. Thereafter, ED team was taken by surprise that within half an hour, a mob of around 800-1000 persons marching towards them with weapons in their hands such as lathis, stones, bricks etc. and gheraoed the ED officials and CRPF personnel,” ED mentioned in an official statement. The agency further stated that the mob snatched personal and official belongings of the ED officials such as their phones, laptop and wallet, amongst other items.

“We condemn any incident of violence on investigating agencies. But we saw in the past that central agencies were attacked in several parts of the country. Villagers violently attacked the CBI team probing Rs. 126-Cr Yamuna Expressway land scam 2024. We do not support any such incidents. But a deliberate attempt to bring Bengal into a vicious circle of conspiracy only to instigate people is unsolicited,” Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

The central investigative agency had initiated an investigation in the alleged PDS scam based on various FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police wherein private persons were allegedly found in unauthorised possession of PDS ration and involved in bogus procurement of paddy.