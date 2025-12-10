Sandeshkhali violence key-witness injured, son & driver killed

Kolkata: Bholanath Ghosh, the prime witness in the Sandeshkhali violence cases, was critically injured and his younger son Satyajit Ghosh (32) and driver Shahnoor Molla (27) were killed in a road accident on the Basanti Highway on Wednesday morning after a truck collided head-on with their car.

Family members alleged foul play, claiming the accident was a planned attempt to murder Bholanath, allegedly orchestrated from jail by suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Police, however, said that an accident case has been registered and further action would follow if any complaint is lodged. According to sources, Bholanath was travelling to the Basirhat sub-divisional court for a hearing in a case related to the Sandeshkhali violence. He is a key witness in the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and related CBI investigations involving Shahjahan. The truck, allegedly violating its lane, collided head-on with Bholanath’s car, causing the vehicle to plunge into a roadside canal. The impact was so severe that the truck also toppled into the water. The truck driver fled immediately after the accident.

Local residents rescued Bholanath and took him to a nearby hospital, from where he was shifted to a private facility in Mukundapur. Satyajit and Molla were taken to SSKM Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Bholanath’s elder son, Biswajit Ghosh, accused Shahjahan of orchestrating the attack. “This is Shahjahan’s work. It was a plan to murder my father,” he said. He also alleged that two portfolio holders of the Nazat Panchayat Samiti were involved.