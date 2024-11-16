Sandeshkhali violence: HC quashes case against lawyers’ NGO

Kolkata: In a matter relating to Sandeshkhali violence, the Calcutta High Court observed that the issuing of process upon registration of a case on the basis of a report submitted under Section 151 CrPC is unknown to law.

The bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh was hearing the matter which related to stopping the petitioners (members of an NGO of advocates) while they were proceeding towards Sandeshkhali. They were stopped by Hatishala Police Station under Section 151 CrPC and were subsequently released on bail.

The high court quashed the case against the petitioners pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Baruipur.

It was learnt that a co-ordinate Bench had permitted the petitioners to visit certain areas of Sandeshkhali in terms of the proposed plan of visit along with the route map to be submitted before the Sandeshkhali Police Station.

The police submitted a report before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Baruipur pursuant to which the Magistrate had registered the same as NGR case and issued summons upon the petitioners.