Sandeshkhali violence: Guv seeks action-taken report from state

Kolkata: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have sought an action taken report from the state government following the attack on officers of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Sandeshkhali during a raid at the house of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam in the state.



The Governor also met the top officials of ED and Central forces. It was learnt that Bose has sought to know from the state government the whereabouts of Shajahan Sheikh and why has he not been arrested yet.

The Governor is learnt to have also asked the state about the present location of the TMC leader, inquiring as to whether he has crossed borders to Bangladesh.

Bose has asked the state if any action was taken against the police officers who allegedly failed to maintain law and order on that fateful day when the ED officers, Central Forces and media teams were attacked by an irate mob which chased them out of the area besides assaulting them and ransacking their vehicles. The police allegedly took no action when they were contacted by the ED officers. Bose has called such an act a dereliction of duty.

Bose had earlier said: “The sole responsibility for wanton violence in society lies with the government. Government may better open its eyes and see the reality and act effectively or face the consequences. The attitude of the police who pretend not to see the lawlessness around them should go.”

He had asked the police to arrest Shahjahan. He had instructed the police to also probe if the TMC leader had any links with terrorists. The Governor had clarified that the state must do its duty of maintaining law and order to save Bengal from becoming a “banana republic”.