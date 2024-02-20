Sandeshkhali unrest: NCW chairperson meets DG

Kolkata: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma on Tuesday met Director General (DG) of West Bengal Police, Rajeev Kumar and informed him about her findings in Sandeshkhali. According to sources, Sharma reportedly told the Bengal top cop that police in Sandeshkhali had failed to gain the confidence of people to which he agreed. However, Sharma reportedly claimed that Kumar said that Shajahan Sheikh cannot be arrested as police have found nothing against him so far.

Sharma further informed that on behalf of the NCW, she suggested transfer of several police officers. Sharma however, also said that the DG did not agree with her on most of the issues. She will give a report to the Union Home Ministry about Sandeshkhali and is also going to send a letter to the DG again.