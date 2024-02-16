Sandeshkhali: Trinamool accuses Amit Malviya of spreading fake news

Kolkata: Both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the West Bengal Police, on Thursday, accused BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya of spreading fake news that few women were forcibly taken away by the police in Sandeshkhali.



On Thursday, West Bengal Police clarified the matter on its social media account.

The police wrote: “Falsehood at its most shameful! A video was posted today by@amitmalviya, claiming that a few women from Sandeshkhali have been forcibly taken away by the police. Nothing can be farther from the truth! The facts are, a lady named Rekha Patra, a resident of Sandeshkhali, had gone along with 4 other local ladies to depose before the Ld magistrate of Basirhat court in connection with a case, in which she is the complainant. The I.O of the case had escorted them to the court to ensure their safety and security.”

The police also assured “strict legal action is being initiated against such deliberate falsehood with the blatantly ulterior motive of maligning the police”. On Wednesday night the state police had warned against spreading any misinformation relating to the Sandeshkhali issue. The police social media post read: “It is reiterated that no allegations about rape of women have so far been received during the enquiries since conducted by the State Women’s Commission, an all-women 10-member fact-finding team led by DIG CID, and also the district police.”

On Thursday, TMC leader Saket Gokhale wrote on X: “For the last several days, BJP’s coolie @amitmalviya has been peddling fake news in order to incite a law & order situation in West Bengal. The police have been very patient. But Malviya should realize that patience has a limit. Only a fool (of course) would test it.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh reiterated that Sandeshkhali is peaceful and that the Opposition parties, BJP and CPIM, are trying to create tension there and make an issue out of nothing.