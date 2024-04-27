Sandeshkhali: State moves SC over HC’s CBI probe order

Kolkata: The state government on Friday approached the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court’s order directing a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of land grabbing and sexual atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali.



A bench led by Justice BR Gavai is likely to hear the case on April 29. This is the second time this week that the state has approached the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict.

On April 24, the state government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) at SC challenging the judgement of the special bench of Calcutta High Court which cancelled the appointment of 25,753 candidates, which includes both teaching and non-teaching staff who were appointed in 2016.

With regards to Sandeshkhali, the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court led by Chief T S Sivagnanam on April 10 directed CBI probe.

The Single Bench of Calcutta High Court had taken a suo motu cognisance of the Sandeshkhali case with regard to alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing incidents based on several newspapers and electronic media reports.

This along with other petitions filed with regards to the case was heard by the Division Bench. Chief Justice Sivagnanam held: “Considering the overall scenario and the complexities of the facts involved, we have no doubt in our mind to hold that an impartial enquiry is required to be done by an agency which has power to probe the criminal angle…The state has to provide the required support to the said agency to be appointed by us to enquire into the matter.” The North 24-Parganas District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police as well as local bodies were also directed to install CCTVs in sensitive places there and install street lights in

the area.