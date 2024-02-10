Sandeshkhali: ‘Police will take action against those involved’

Kolkata: Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order of the state police, Manoj Kumar Verma, on Friday, said that police will take stringent action against those involved and instigated the violence in Sandeshkhali.



Verma said: “In the past few days, a few scattered incidents of violence have taken place. Sufficient police force has already been deployed. Investigation is ongoing. Action will be taken against those involved in violence. So far eight persons have been detained. Senior officers are already camping there. Situation is under control.”

He further added: “We found that people are complaining about some issues that will also be investigated and are going to take necessary action.” For the past few days, local people have been agitating and vandalising several houses and poultry farms in and around Sandeshkhali. The villagers claimed that Sheikh Shajahan and a few of his close aides grabbed their lands and terrorised them.

On Friday morning, villagers began vandalising the houses of these accused persons and demanded their arrest.

A large contingent of police force led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Barasat, Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP), Basirhat Police District, Hossain Mehedi Rehman went to Jeliakhali area of Sandeshkhali to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, villagers started agitating in front of the police station. Despite police requesting the mob to disperse and submit their complaint, initially, villagers refused to do so. Later in the evening, villagers left the police station area after assurance from the police.

TMC alleged that BJP and CPI(M) are jointly instigating the villagers and trying to create an unruly situation in the area.