Sandeshkhali: Police nab Shibu Hazra, assures ‘none will be spared’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shiba Prasad (Shibu) Hazra was arrested by West Bengal Police from Nazat in Sandeshkhali, on Saturday, under sections which were not revealed by the police during a press conference. A total of 17 arrests have been made so far in the Sandeshkhali case with the police assuring no one will be spared.



An allegation of gang rape was made by a woman in front of the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). Assuring that none will be spared if found guilty, DG Rajeev Kumar, in a press conference, said: “There is a case of this one lady. It is also on record that she did not lodge any kind of complaints with us when we spoke to her but what we have come to know is that, in 164 before a magistrate she gave her statement. We have added it and will bring all the perpetrators to the book whosoever it is.”

Further, the DG stated that they will be reviewing all 19 areas where Section 144 is imposed. “In a day or two, we will remove it in some areas to ensure people continue to lead a normal life,” he said, while adding: “In the case of land grabbing which seems to us as the main factor, from tomorrow there will be camps, and teams from the land department will be visiting to register and accept complaints. We will act on any evidence found.”

He warned: “We do not want media speculations. Any kind of evidence that comes to our notice, the people will be brought to face the law, there is no escaping that.” Kumar pointed out: “The first video concerned two ladies. We spoke to them and recorded their statements. We will find the truth and take action. Before February 6, was there any such allegation (sexual assault complaints) on social media? We will face the truth and the strongest action will be taken. We won’t brush anything under the carpet. But let’s not create hype.”

When asked about TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, he said: “There is a case by ED (Enforcement Directorate). Have they arrested him? The case which was registered by us, has been stopped by the ED.”

Meanwhile, the Basirhat SP, Hossain Mehedi Rahman, on Saturday, confirmed that a total of 17 arrests have been made in the Sandeshkhali case. When asked about sections imposed against Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar, he said: “A section is being added against them”.

He added: “Anyone having complaints must approach the police without fear.”

The West Bengal Commission for Women took suo motu cognizance of the case and sought a report from the police. According to the commission, their team will be visiting Sandeshkhali again on Monday. They had not received any written complaint with regards to sexual assault in their last visit, a source said. Justice Apurba Sinha Ray has already taken suo motu cognizance of the two allegations being made with regard to the Sandeshkhali incident. Citing newspaper articles and electronic media reports, the judge said: “...it has been reported that a good number of women have been sexually assaulted at gunpoint…there were reports on tribal lands taken away forcefully and in violation of all legal formalities and laws.”

Jayanta Narayan Chattopadhyay was appointed as amicus curiae in the case.

On Saturday, a six-member team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) visited Sandeshkhali and met with the mother of the child who was allegedly abused by unidentified miscreants. The WBCPCR chairperson, Tulika Das informed that they had come to know of the incident on Friday and took cognisance of it. Further, the help sought by the family in terms of food and medical support was also provided to them.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Trinamool Congress would hold a massive rally at SandeshKhali to address the concerns of the people on March 3. According to sources, members and workers of the rulining dispensation in Bengal have already started preparations for the rally that will be addressed by several senior leaders of Trinamool.