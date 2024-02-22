Sandeshkhali: Plaint lodged against scribe

An FIR has been registered at the Sandeshkhali Police Station against the host of a talk show of a prominent vernacular news channel for allegedly ‘promoting enmity and conducting public mischief’.

The host of the talk show, styled as ‘Ghanta khanek sange Suman’, Suman Dey who is also the senior vice-president of the said television channel has reportedly been summoned by the police through a notice sent to him under provisions of the 41A of the CrPC. He has been asked to appear before the concerned police officer within a stipulated time.

It has been learnt that a Sub Inspector (SI) of Sandeshkhali PS identified as Md Monaim Hasan lodged a complaint on February 13 alleging that during the talk show on the news channel Dey on February 12, repeatedly mentioned that two arrestees identified as Uttam Sardar and Vikash Singh were produced at the Bashirhat Court but no petition was filed seeking their police remand.

The SI reportedly mentioned in his complaint that police had appealed for a 10-day police remand for both the arrested persons. Based on the complaint a FIR was registered on February 17 against Dey. Meanwhile, on Friday Santu Pan, journalist of another vernacular news channel who was arrested a few days ago for alleged molestation and a few other allegations has been granted bail by the Calcutta High Court.