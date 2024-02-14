Sandeshkhali: Opposition parties clash with police; Trinamool calls it ‘conspiracy to gain political mileage’

Kolkata: Clashes between the police and the Opposition parties rocked various parts of the state on Tuesday concerning the Sandeshkhali incident while the ruling party Trinamool Congress, which had also sent a delegation to the area, criticised the Opposition for allegedly trying to fuel unrest.

A clash broke out between police and BJP workers in Basirhat on Tuesday during their protest against the alleged sexual harassment of women by Trinamool leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. The situation worsened as BJP supporters broke police barriers while marching towards the Superintendent of Police office. The police had to baton charge and fire tear gas shells to contain the situation. A similar situation unfolded in Berhampore, Murshidabad where clashes ensued between Left Front activists and the police but it was related to a rally by the Left to press various demands related to farmers.

The TMC delegation led by Partha Bhowmick reached Sandeshkhali and assured the people that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, which has introduced several schemes such as Laksmir Bhandar to empower women, will not tolerate any crime against women. He assured that if anyone is found guilty of torturing the women as has been alleged by many, they will be brought to book.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Sandeshkhali situation is under control but the BJP and CPI(M) are doing hooliganism using Sandeshkhali as an excuse. Police are being attacked. Police have remained calm despite being attacked with stones. CPI(M) should not forget what their trigger-happy police did during the Left Front government. The BJP must remember what the police do in the states ruled by them.”

He said: “In Sandeshkhali, some elements were doing hooliganism. Today, the BJP leaders led by Sukanta Mazumder attacked police. These are being done to gain political mileage ahead of the elections. We condemn such activities. They are trying to instigate people but we urge people not to fall into their trap.”

TMC leader Shahshi Panja said: “The intention of BJP was to reach Sandeshkhali and create havoc there. The team led by Sukanta Majumdar did what their Union Minister Smriti Irani had suggested. Today, we saw brick-batting there and a woman has been injured due to it. This shows how much the BJP cares for women safety.”

On Monday, TMC had criticised Union minister Smriti Irani for her “irresponsible comments” which allegedly revealed the BJP’s agenda of “dividing Bengal along the lines of religion and stoking communal tension.” Trinamool leader Birbaha Hansda had said: “We know that the BJP toolkit requires politicisation of every incident in Opposition-ruled states but Smriti Irani should take off her political glasses. From Manipur to Uttar Pradesh to Delhi where protesting wrestlers were dragged on the streets, the Union Minister did not address these issues,” said AITC leader Birbaha Hansda, adding that “Bengal’s women will reject the attempt to divide them.”