Sandeshkhali: New video claims about 72 women received money from BJP for staging protest

Kolkata: Yet another shocking sting video posted by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on its social media handle on Sunday, BJP’s mandal president for Sandeshkhali II, Gangadhar Kayal was found to have given a detailed estimates on how much his party would have to spend for alcohol in each booth and how many arms and ammunitions would be required to conduct the elections till the polling day. Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the sting video.

In the purported video, Kayal was heard saying that he would be requiring Rs 1 lakh for the time being. He revealed in the sting that around 72 women from Sandeshkhali received money from the BJP for staging a protest. Every woman had received Rs 2,000 as claimed by Kayal. Kayal also admitted that he did not receive any mobile phones for distribution among the people under his mandal but one Shantanu (another leader of BJP) had received mobile phones.

During the conversation with some unknown persons, Kayal said that if 10 mobile phones can be given to him, it will help to cover the elections. Kayal was heard saying that this time he would keep one mobile phone for his personal use. He said that the Sandeshkhali incident was blown up to such a huge magnitude that the entire country knows about it. He also said that Prime Minister Modi has used the incident. A huge revolt was staged in Sandeshkhali without a drop of bloodshed, Kayal said on the video.

In the sting video, Kayal said that he has 50 booths under his mandal. Around Rs 5,000 would be required for each booth for buying and distributing alcohol among men and women alike who would be working for the BJP. Alcohol would be distributed till the polling day. He also said that around 50 arms would be required in his area and there was enough manpower to handle these firearms.

Trinamool Congress has raised a question under whose instruction the entire fake operation was carried out? In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “SANDESHKHALI STING TAPE 2: SHOCKING Revelations By BJP Leader Who Claimed They Pumped Huge Cash, Liquor & Most Importantly ARMS & AMMUNITIONS In Large Quantities In Sandeshkhali On Whose Orders Were This Carried Out - Modi or Amit Shah?”

“In Part-II of Sandeshkhali sting operation video BJP Mandal Sabhapati Gangadhar Kayal gives a full break-up of expenses incurred by BJP in carrying out Mission Sandeshkhali. And this includes, financial incentives for women who were made to file false rape charges, liquor, arms, fuel prices, etc. You have to see it to believe it!” Trinamool Congress further stated on X.