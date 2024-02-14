Sandeshkhali is not Nandigram: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday lashed out at a section of the Opposition for comparing the Sandeshkhali incident with that of Nandigram. Ghosh said that the two incidents were completely different and hence no comparison can be made between the two.



He said that during Nandigram or Singur incidents, the mass protest was directed to the state government but in case of Sandeshkhali incident, the local people have no allegations against the state government.

“Whatever is being circulated in the name of Sandeshkhali, all is not true. It has been exaggerated and blown out of proportion. Those who are comparing Sandeshkhali incident with Nandigram or Singur must remember that Nandigram-Singur was a mass protest against the then government and the police. In the case of Sandeshkhali, there is no allegation against the state government.

People are staging agitation with sticks but can anybody show that police burst tea gas shells.” Ghosh said that the agitation in Sandeshkhali is against a person and the state government has nothing to do with this. He further added that as there were allegations against some people, the police and the ruling party both have taken steps in this regard.