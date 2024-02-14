Sandeshkhali-II: Sec 144 of CrPC imposed in 19 pockets

Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in 19 pockets in Sandeshkhali-II Block on Wednesday to maintain peace and order in the area.

This happened a day after the Calcutta High Court set aside the blanket imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in Sandeshkhali. Fresh orders were imposed from 12 pm on Tuesday night in 19 places of Sandeshkhali-II Block, including Dhamakhali ferry ghat. The order is likely to remain in effect until February 19. During this period, no gathering of more than four people is allowed. On behalf of the North 24-Parganas district administration, an awareness message was announced in the pockets where Section 144 has been imposed. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Barasat Range, Sumit Kumar said: “Four cases have been registered so far. The special team led by a DIG ranked woman officer went to the area on Tuesday. The process will continue. Our main target is to make the women of the area feel safe. I again request if any people have any complaints please approach the administration.”

On Tuesday, Calcutta High Court took suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual assault by women and transfer of tribal land at Sandeshkhali. A petition was filed by two residents of Sandeshkhali seeking direction to lift the prohibitory orders in the area. Justice Jay Sengupta had set aside the promulgation of Section 144 by the district administration. It was reportedly held that the manner in which it was imposed was not right.