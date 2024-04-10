Sandeshkhali: HC orders CBI to probe ‘crime against women & land grabbing’

With the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into the allegations of crime against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that random orders of the Central agency probe hints at a BJP-driven political agenda among a section of the judiciary.

The court has also directed the North 24-Parganas District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police as well as the local bodies to install CCTVs in sensitive places there and install street lights in the area.

The Single Bench of Calcutta High Court had taken a suo motu cognisance of the Sandeshkhali case with regard to alleged crime against women and land-grabbing incidents based on several newspapers and electronic media reports. This, along with other petitions filed with regard to the case, was heard by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, who on the earlier hearing had kept the judgement reserved. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sivagnanam held: “Considering the overall scenario and the complexities of the facts involved, we have no doubt in our mind to hold that an impartial enquiry is required to be done by an agency which has the power to probe the criminal angle…The state has to provide the required support to the said agency to be appointed by us to enquire into the matter.”

The common prayer in the writ petitions as well as by the intervenors was to have an independent committee to enquire into the matter. The Advocate General had contended that public interest litigation cannot be a political interest or personal interest litigation and that in these cases there was a gross display of personal interest and the court should not be swayed by “crocodile tears.” The court, instead of constituting an expert committee headed by a retired High Court judge, directed CBI to probe and submit a report considering CBI is already probing a case connected to Sandeshkhali.In order to ensure confidentiality, CBI was directed to create a dedicated portal or email ID to which the complaints can be lodged and the District Magistrate of North 24 Parganas was directed give adequate publicity of the same in the locality as well as issue a public notice in the dailies having wide circulation in the areas. The Court will be monitoring the probe and pass the orders after CBI files the report. Reacting to the court’s decision, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told the media: “We have full confidence in the judiciary and courts but at times when random CBI probe is ordered it feels like there is another Abhijit Gangopadhyay (former HC judge) in the waiting to join as a BJP candidate in the future elections. Abhijit showed how in court judges are politically influenced and have an anti-government attitude. With all due respect to the court, a section of the judiciary has political leanings towards the BJP. Some are openly issuing orders against the state government. More judges like Abhijit Gangopadhyay seem to be on the waiting list in court.”