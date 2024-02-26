Sandeshkhali: HC disposes of writ petition, says ‘separate petition deemed unnecessary’

Stating that since the High Court had already taken a suo motu writ petition on the Sandeshkhali case, a separate writ petition was deemed unnecessary, the Chief

Justice on Monday disposed of a writ petition filed by an advocate on the ordeals faced by persons belonging to SC/ST community in Sandeshkhali

The petitioner, who is practising advocate of the Calcutta High Court, had filed a writ petition as PIL stating that on February 10 he had learnt of the ordeals faced by the persons belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste communities in Sandeshkhali. On the basis of which he had filed the case.

Along with it, copies of two newspaper clippings were enclosed. “Thus we are satisfied that the petitioner without even conducting any enquiries or research on the subject approached this court,” the Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya observed.

The Division Bench on Monday was hearing the suo motu writ petition on the Sandeshkali.

Other cases regarding the issues were also taken up during the hearing. Justice Apurba Sinha Ray had taken suo motu cognisance of the two allegations being made with regard to the Sandeshkhali incident. Citing newspaper articles and electronic media, the judge said, “...it has been reported that a good number of women have been sexually assaulted at gunpoint…there were reports on tribal lands taken away forcefully and in violation of all legal formalities and laws.”

Jayanta Narayan Chattopadhyay was appointed as amicus curiae in the case.