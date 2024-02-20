Sandeshkhali: HC asks CBI, ED to be present during hearing on February 26

Kolkata: In the suo motu cognisance taken by Justice Apurba Ray Sinha, the Calcutta High Court has directed the central investigative agency, CBI and ED, to remain present for the hearing. The matter was listed for February 26.



Notice was issued to the Advocate General to appear on behalf of the state and make submissions in the case. The matter will be heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam.

Justice Apurba Sinha Ray had taken suo motu cognisance of the two allegations being made with regards to the Sandeshkhali incident. Citing newspaper articles and electronic media, the judge said: “...it has been reported that a good number of women have been sexually assaulted at gunpoint…there were reports on tribal lands taken away forcefully and in violation of all legal formalities and laws.” Jayanta Narayan Chattopadhyay was appointed as amicus curiae in the case.

The Division Bench also heard a plea by the state against the orders of the coordinate benches of the Calcutta High Court which had set aside the imposition of section 144 CrPC in Sandeshkhali area and permitted Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari and another MLA to visit the area and interact with the people.

The Court refused to interfere with the orders, while ordering Adhikari and the MLA to strictly adhere to the High Court’s orders without any of their supporters. Meanwhile, the Court took exception to the involvement of Pradhan of the Zilla Parishad Shahjahan Sheikh.

“The Court can take judicial notice of the fact that the entire problem stood precipitated after the Enforcement Directorate conducted a search operation in the premises of the elected Pradhan of the Zilla Parishad stated to be one, Sk. Shahjahan. The State police are unable to apprehend him in spite of case having been registered for various I.P.C. offences based on the allegation that the officials of the Enforcement Directorate were brutally attacked when they were in the process of conducting the search operations...,” the Division Bench observed.