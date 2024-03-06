Sandeshkhali: Finally, CID hands over Shahjahan to CBI

After Calcutta High Court’s order in the instant contempt application by the ED, custody of the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case, Shahjahan, was handed over to CBI by

the CID. Despite the state’s pending Special Leave Petition (SLP) in SC challenging the transfer of probe, the Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta HC, on Wednesday, directed CID to hand over Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm. Justice Tandon observed that once a final verdict or interim order was passed a party cannot violate it by saying it is challenging it in the higher forum. The court further directed the alleged contemnors to file an affidavit within two weeks.

The CBI officials on Wednesday went to Bhawani Bhavan at 4:15 pm but Shahjahan was handed over after 6 pm following a check-up at SSKM. Another contempt case at Calcutta HC on Wednesday alleged that CID didn’t hand over Shahjahan within the time directed by the court. The ED also filed an instant contempt application alleging the CID, on Tuesday, refused to hand over Shahjahan despite HC order. Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted that immediately after the order was passed on March 5, the SLP was filed at 1.39 am at the Apex Court. He also submitted that the file was directed to be placed before Chief Justice of India during recess but no final decision was taken till the time of hearing before Calcutta HC.

Meanwhile, CID said that the CBI officials, on March 5, were informed that the state was “proceeding to file an SLP” against the Division Bench order mentioned before SC and was likely to be listed shortly. Hence, CBI was asked to refrain from seeking handover of Shahjahan.

The CBI registered three FIRs for the alleged attack on ED officers in Sandeshkhali and Bongaon, on Tuesday, on the basis of HC order. One of the FIRs was filed on the attack which occurred after former chairman of Bongaon Municipality, Sankar Addya was arrested. The three FIRs were registered on charges of rioting, assaulting government officials and other relevant sections of the IPC along with the Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.