Sandeshkhali: Conditional bail given to 5 accused

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently gave bail to five people who had accompanied Rekha Patra during an agitation in front of the office of Rekha Patra. The accused have been directed not to enter Sandeshkhali apart from June 1 to cast their votes.



The Vacation Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh and Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury granted bail to Gita Bar, Utpal Maity, Ajit Sardar, Suprakash Mondal and Sudeb Dey. The matter will be heard again by the regular bench on June 12, after vacation.

BJP candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat Rekha Patra had also approached Calcutta High Court seeking protection from coercive action by the state police. The lawyer representing Patra reportedly stated that several false cases have been filed against her by the police. Patra also sought for security and protection from the Calcutta High Court, which was given to her. Earlier, the High Court had ordered release of Sandeshkhali BJP worker Piyali Das alias Mampi, who had surrendered before the lower court over a case filed against her for allegedly getting women to sign on white paper. Justice Jay Sengupta directed for Das’s release on personal bond. According to a news report, the Court further directed that a final report on the investigation in the case against Das cannot be submitted without its permission. The matter will be heard again on June 19.

The advocate representing Das submitted that IPC 195A (forcing a person to give false evidence) which is a non-bailable section was added against her by the police after she had surrendered before the lower court. Das surrendered in Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court on May 14. There were allegations against her of getting women in Sandeshkhali to sign on white papers which was later filled up as sexual assault complaints against TMC leaders. The lower court rejected the bail plea and sent her to seven days judicial custody. When questioned by the media, Das said that the allegations against her are false and that there is no evidence to support those allegations.