Sandeshkhali: CBI registers FIR

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against five persons in connection with the alleged land grabbing and sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali on Thursday.



This is the first case registered by the CBI to probe the land grabbing and sexual harassment allegations. On April 10, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the allegations of land grabbing and sexual harassment under the monitoring of the court.

After getting the order CBI had launched a portal and shared its email address to receive complaints. Sources reportedly claimed that many complaints of land grabbing and sexual harassment of women were lodged.

Meanwhile, CBI teams went to many places in Sandeshkhali to verify the complaints.

The FIR was registered on Thursday after a field visit which was held last week. However, the names of the accused persons in the FIR are yet to be revealed.