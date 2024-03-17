Sandeshkhali case: Shahjahan’s brother arrested by CBI

Kolkata: The main accused in the Sandeshkhali incident Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother appeared at Nizam Palace on the summon by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday.



Sheikh Alamgir reached Nizam Palace at around 11 am on Saturday. Apart from Alamgir, several others, who are reportedly close to Shahjahan, were also summoned by the CBI.

Alamgir was arrested by CBI after a day long interrogation. He along with two others were arrested by CBI. According to sources, Shahjahan was in contact with his brother while he was absconding. Alamgir was arrested for refusing to cooperate, sources said.

Alamgir has ben summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the CGO Complex next week. The CBI is investigating the assault of ED officials which took place on January 5 when they were allegedly assaulted by a mob while trying to reach Shahjahan’s house at Sandeshkhali to conduct a raid in connection with the ration distribution scam.

Shahjahan was arrested by the state police on February 29 and remanded to 14 days police custody. But based on the directions given by the Calcutta High Court, the probe was transferred to CBI and the state police were directed to hand over the documents related to the case as well as Shahjahan to the CBI.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal along with 20 other lawyers have camped in Sandeshkhali to collect complaints of the people.