Sandeshkhali: BJP’s Rekha Patra ‘playing game of hypocrisy’: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday attacked BJP’s Basirhat Lok Sabha candidate, Rekha Patra alleging that she is playing a “game of hypocrisy” as she is enjoying the benefits of the Bengal government’s Swasthya Sathi scheme and she is showing her political allegiance to the BJP.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “Caught red-handed! @BJP4India’s MP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, plays the ultimate game of hypocrisy, enjoying the benefits of Smt. @MamataOfficial’s schemes while aligning herself with Delhi’s JOMIDARS.”

Trinamool Congress also posted on social media the details of Patra’s Swasthya Sathi card. TMC candidate for Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, Debangshu Bhattacharya satirically attacked Patra saying that she has also got the taste of developments carried out by the Mamata

Banerjee government.

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s telephonic conversation with Patra, TMC further said on social media: “PM @narendramodi, the next time you call her, don’t forget to inquire about her Swasthya Sathi card. It might help you understand how our leader’s brainchild, Swasthya Sathi, surpasses the failed Ayushman Bharat scheme.”

Modi on March 26 dialled BJP candidate Patra, and described her as ‘Shakti Swaroopa’ (an embodiment of Shakti.) In a telephone conversation that lasted for nearly 10 minutes, the Prime Minister lauded the courage of Patra who had raised her voice against local TMC leaders, accused of sexual assault and land grab in Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. Meanwhile, Patra was admitted to Kalyani AIIMS on Wednesday afternoon after she fell ill soon after she started her poll campaign. She had suffered dehydration, hospital sources said.