Sandeshkhali: BJP’s Kayal approaches HC

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gangadhar Kayal on Friday approached Calcutta High Court claiming that a fake sting-operation involving him has caused life threat.

Kayal was purportedly heard saying that few women in Sandeshkhali were paid by his party leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, to lodge false complaints of sexual harassment against some of the local Trinamool leaders. The video surfaced on May 4. The Mandal president of BJP Kayal reportedly approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that the video was fake.

Despite approaching CBI on the matter, Kayal approached Calcutta High Court seeking security. The Single Bench of Justice Jay Sengupta admitted the petition and the matter is likely to come up for hearing on May 14, the day after the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

During the mentioning, Justice Sengupta had remarked that the matter relating to Sandeshkhali is pending before the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice

Hiranmay Bhattacharyya.