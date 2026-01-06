Sandeshkhali attack on cop case: 3 more held, total arrests rise to 12

Kolkata: Three more persons were arrested in connection with the attack on police personnel in Sandeshkhali last week, taking the total number of apprehended people in the case to 12 so far.

Murtaza Mollah, a brother of Trinamool Congress worker Musa Mollah, who has been named as the prime accused in the case, was among the three arrested, stated sources.

On Friday night, a police team from Nazat Police Station went to Boyermari village in Sandeshkhali to stop a construction on a land and around a water body used for pisciculture.

It was learnt that an allegation of illegal occupation of land and a water body had cropped up against a local TMC activist, Musa Mollah.

On the basis of a case filed at the Bashirhat Sub Divisional Court, prohibitory orders were imposed on fresh construction on that particular land.

On Friday night, Mollah allegedly started constructing a wall on the land, violating the court order. Late on Friday night, a team from the Rajbari outpost under the Nazat Police Station went to the spot and stopped the construction.

Police also went to the residence of Mollah and reportedly asked him to appear before the police on Saturday.

It is alleged that while the police team was leaving, Mollah allegedly called and gathered a mob blocking the way for the cops.

The police car was vandalised and the cops were assaulted. Six policemen sustained injuries in the incident.

Later, a case was registered against Mollah and others for attacking the police. On Saturday, police had arrested nine persons, but Mollah was absconding. On Sunday night, three more persons, including the elder brother of Mollah, were arrested.

The manhunt by the police is on to nab Mollah and others involved in the attack.