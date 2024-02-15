Sandeshkhali: Accused Shibu Hazra denies allegations against him

One of the accused in the Sandeshkhali issue, Shibu Hazra, has denied all allegations against him of terrorising and sexually harassing women and has instead accused the Opposition parties of hatching a conspiracy against him.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been demanding the arrest of TMC leaders Shajahan Sheikh and his aide Shibu Hazra. However, both of them are yet to be arrested and were absconding thus far from the area although villagers alleged that they were very much in Sandeshkhali. On Wednesday, Hazra gave an exclusive interview to a vernacular news channel from his “hideout”. In the interview he alleged he is being framed by the Opposition BJP and the CPI(M).

He alleged that one Dilip Mallick, who was once a CPI(M) member and was close to the former CPI(M) MLA of Sandeshkhali, Nirapad Sardar, had reunited with the Left after TMC removed him from the party. Hazra alleged that Dilip has been conspiring to disrupt peace in Sandeshkhali. He further alleged that the BJP’s Bikash Singh is hand in gloves with Dilip in framing him.

Earlier, an irate mob of villagers had set fire to Shibu Hazra’s poultry farm and a property, demanding his arrest.