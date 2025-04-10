Sandakphu: Tourist guides, drivers get hands-on medical training from SSB

Darjeeling: Responding to public demand, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a medical first aid training programme for tourist guides and drivers in Maneybhanjang, a region known for its challenging high-altitude terrain. Located at an altitude of 3636m, Sandakphu, the highest point in Bengal is a tourist hotspot. Maneybhanjang is considered as the base camp for Sandakphu.

The nearest medical facility from Sandakphu is the Sukhiapokhri Primary Health Centre, located 39 km away, a distance that too in treacherous terrain, too far in times of medical emergencies. The training programme was held under the direction of the Commandant, 36 Battalion SSB. “The training was aimed to equip local transport and tourism personnel with vital emergency response skills to effectively respond during emergencies. Participants received hands-on instruction in basic life support techniques, first aid procedures, emergency protocols and the management of altitude-related illnesses. These skills are especially crucial for those operating in remote and rugged areas frequented by tourists,” stated Neeraj Mishra, Assistant Commandant, SSB, while talking to Millennium Post.

Around 35 individuals took part in the session. “Such training programmes are essential and should be conducted regularly to ensure preparedness in emergency situations. It was hands-on training, conducted professionally,” stated Chandan Pradhan, President, Singhalila Land Rovers Association. The training was conducted by Sh Breeze O, Assistant Commandant (Medical), SSB, Maneybhanjang.

There are around 100 Land Rovers and other four-wheel drive vehicles ferrying tourists to Sandakphu and Phalut from Maneybhanjang. During peak season, on an average around 30 vehicles visit Sandakphu, carrying 5 passengers on an average per vehicle.

“We thank SSB for conducting the training. The training on CPR; how to respond to high altitude sickness; how to administer oxygen will definitely help during emergencies,” stated Arpan Gurung, a high altitude trekking guide. There are around 130 guides registered with the Guide Association with around 70 active. Officials of the Forest department were also present.

Initially, a trekking destination, with a motorable road leading to Sandakphu, it is fast evolving into a mass tourist destination, with the allure of viewing the magnificent Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest and the Kanchenjunga, attracting huge number of tourists, mostly novice about mountains and high altitude destinations, making them vulnerable. The year 2024 alone saw many tourist deaths in Sandakphu.