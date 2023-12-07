Sandakphu, highest point of Bengal, sees 1st snowfall of the season

Darjeeling: Sadakphu, the highest point in Bengal received the first snow of the season, raising hopes of a white Christmas in Darjeeling. The plains of North Bengal received rainfall.



"It started snowing at around 5 pm on Thursday at Sandakphu. We have around 120 tourists and 13 Land Rovers at Sandakphu today. In case the roads are blocked owing to heavy snow we will definitely help the tourists and ensure a safe return passage. There is nothing to worry,” stated Chandan Pradhan, President, SInghalila Land Rover Owners’ Association, talking to the Millennium Post.

Sandakphu located at an altitude of 11930 ft is also a world famous tourist destination. Sandakphu offers breathtaking views of Mount Everest, Mount Kanchenjunga and is a famous sunrise viewing spot. “Rains and snowfall in the higher reaches will continue for the next 24 hours in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong district. This weather pattern will continue for the next seven days in Sikkim,” stated Gopinath Raha of the Indian Meteorological Department, Gangtok.