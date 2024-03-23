Kolkata: Urging advocates to protect the ‘sanctity of the court’, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on Friday flagged a “nasty incident” to the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) wherein a group of lawyers allegedly threatened staff members to open courtroom in order to conduct political meeting.



“Sanctity of court premises needs to be protected…The courts need to be locked by 6 pm everyday. This is unpardonable. Staff are working for the lawyers. If they feel unsafe, if they feel threatened, where are we to go?” Chief Justice said.

According to the Chief Justice, the staff had to open the courtroom and the meeting was conducted. He also mentioned another incident which took place on Wednesday wherein at least 40 lawyers had assembled in a courtroom to conduct a meeting and allegedly a scuffle had broken out between them. It was informed that all the lawyers belonged to the same political party.

The Chief Justice further revealed that he has been informed about the names of two lawyers – Falguni Bandopadhyay and Rajesh Saha – who were allegedly part of the group. This conduct of lawyers was unacceptable and is unpardonable, Chief Justice said.

While calling the incident unfortunate, ASG assured that he will look into the incident. The Chief Justice further informed that the names of all lawyers involved will be made available by tonight. Thereafter, he would consider referring the matter to a larger bench.