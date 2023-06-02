Sanat Kumar Ghosh becomes principal of RG Kar Med College

KOLKATA: Sandip Ghosh of the West Bengal Medical Education Service, who was currently employed as the principal, RG Kar Medical College will now act until further order as professor in the department of Orthopaedics in Murshidabad Medical College and continue in the same capacity with effect from the date he joins such post.



In another development, Sanat Kumar Ghosh under the West Bengal Medical Education Service, employed as principal, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital, Uluberia to act until further order as principal, RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata and continue in the same capacity with effect from the date he joins such post.

Suparna Datta who was posted as Director, Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Kolkata has been posted as the principal, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital, Uluberia as additional charge.

Meanwhile, Susmita Bhattacharya of the West Bengal Medical Education Service, currently employed as professor, Department of Microbiology, College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Kamarhati has been posted as the principal Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital, Jhargram.