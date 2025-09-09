Samuktala athlete qualifies for prestigious Boston marathon

Alipurduar: Samuktala’s own Dipankar Nath Roy, an accomplished athlete and mathematics teacher at Mahakal Guri Mission High School, has achieved a remarkable milestone by qualifying for the Boston Marathon in the United States—one of the world’s seven major marathons.

Dipankar’s accomplishment has sparked widespread pride and joy in his hometown and surrounding areas. To earn a spot in the Boston Marathon, a runner must first qualify by completing one of 8–10 designated marathons in India within a strict time limit of three hours and 15 minutes for the standard 42.195-kilometre distance. Dipankar achieved this remarkable feat in three hours and 12 minutes at a marathon held in Kashmir under the aegis of the Olympic Federation of India. In addition to his success in Kashmir, Dipankar has also completed marathons in Guwahati, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Shimla, winning first place at the Guwahati Marathon. Despite his full-time career as a school teacher, running remains his true passion. He follows a rigorous training regimen, running 20 kilometre daily, regardless of weather conditions.

The Boston Marathon, held annually across eight cities in the Greater Boston area of eastern Massachusetts, traditionally takes place on the third Monday of April, known as Patriot’s Day. While Dipankar has earned the right to compete on this global stage, he faces a significant challenge: the high cost of participation. Maintaining his regular training regime already costs him around three to four lakh rupees annually, and traveling abroad for the marathon adds to the financial burden.

“Participating in competitions abroad requires a huge amount of money. Even though I have qualified for the Boston Marathon, I am unsure how I will manage the expenses. At this moment, I especially need a sponsor. I also hope to participate in the London Marathon in the future,” Dipankar said.