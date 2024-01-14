‘Samsing Tea Plantation all set to reopen soon’

Jalpaiguri: The Samsing Tea Plantation in Jalpaiguri’s Matiali Block is gearing up for a reopening, as announced by Jayant Kumar Roy, the owner’s brother, in a meeting with the 1,400 garden workers on Saturday night. Despite certain preconditions, the workers and their families expressed joy at the prospect of the garden’s revival.



Rajesh Lakra, the INTTUC district president, stated: “On Saturday, Jayant Kumar Roy held a meeting with the plantation workers at the football ground of the Samsing Tea Plantation. Everyone is pleased with the announcement of the garden’s reopening, although some conditions have been laid out. These conditions are being examined with the workers’ interests in mind.

Additionally, the owner has been urged to operate the garden in compliance with labour laws. The garden is expected to reopen in the next 2-3 days.”

Garden worker Menka Chhetri expressed support, stating: “The workers are committed to assisting the owner in every way. The garden has been closed for the past two months.”

Previously managed by Prasanna Kumar Roy without issues, the garden faced a sudden setback in 2023. On October 4, just before Puja, the owners abandoned the garden, leaving workers unpaid and without Puja bonus. The announcement of the garden’s reopening comes after persistent demands from the workers for its resumption.