Samserganj & Suti: 2 PS of Jangipur Police Dist upgraded

Kolkata: In a significant move by the state police, two police stations (PS) of Jangipur Police District i.e. Samserganj and Suti has been upgraded to the status of police station headed by an Inspector.

Earlier, each of these two police stations were headed by an officer of Sub Inspector (SI) rank who was called the officer in-charge (OC).

Sources said after the recent violence in Samserganj and Suti areas under the Jangipur Police District, a decision was taken to upgrade these two police stations to be managed by Inspectors. Accordingly, on Thursday night, an order was published by the Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, in which two Inspectors have been posted in Samserganj and Suti police stations.

As per the order, Subrata Ghosh, who was the Circle Inspector of Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore has been posted as the Inspector in-charge of Samserganj Police Station. Supriya Ranjan Majhi, who was the Inspector of Sadar Traffic Guard in East Burdwan has been made the IC of Suti Police Station. Though no official statement was received from any top brass of the state police, sources informed that following the violence in the areas under these two police stations, the upgrade was necessary.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to probe the cases relating to the violence in Murshidabad has started visiting the places where the vandalism took place. On Friday, the SIT members along with forensic experts visited the traffic police office in Samserganj which was allegedly set on fire by miscreants. The SIT also visited a few places where violence had spread.

According to the state police officials, the situation in Samserganj and Suti are almost normal and the shops are opening gradually. Normalcy is returning in these areas. However, as precautionary measures, the prohibitory orders are still in force in some parts of the violence affected areas along with deployment of the Central forces.