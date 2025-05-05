Samserganj PS former OC & SI suspended

Kolkata: Just a day before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Murshidabad, the former officer in-charge (OC) and another Sub Inspector (SI) of Samserganj Police Station (PS) who were earlier removed and closed at the police line have been suspended for misconduct and dereliction of duty.

On Saturday Superintendent of Police (SP), Jangipur Police District suspended the former OC of Samserganj Police Station, Shibo Prasad Ghosh and another SI Jalaluddin Ahmed who was also posted in the Samserganj Police Station during the tenure when massive violence had spread over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. During the suspension period, the police officers will have to attend the roll call at the police line and will have to deposit the government kits to the Reserve Inspection (RI) of Jangipur Police District.

After the violence spread in multiple areas of Samserganj, Suti and Raghunathganj, prohibitory section was imposed and Internet connectivity was suspended to bring back peace and prevent fake information from spreading. After the situation normalised, state police authorities decided to upgrade the Samserganj and Suti police stations which are now headed by cops from the Inspector rank. Earlier, each of the police stations were headed by a SI who were called the OC.

Accordingly, an order was published by the Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order last month in which two Inspectors were posted in Samserganj and Suti police stations. As per the order, Subrata Ghosh, who was the Circle Inspector of Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore has been posted as the IC of Samserganj Police Station. Supriya Ranjan Majhi, who was the Inspector of Sadar Traffic Guard in East Burdwan has been made the IC of Suti PS.