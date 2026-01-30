Samserganj: Bizman shot dead

Kolkata: A businessman was shot dead by unknown assailants on Wednesday night at Samserganj in Jangipur subdivision of Murshidabad district, triggering panic in the area.

The victim, identified as Rahul Biswas (34), was a resident of the Tarbagan area in Samserganj. Though he was involved in other business activities, Biswas had recently started a hotel beside the highway in the Dakbangla area.

According to sources, Biswas was sitting at his hotel on Wednesday night when a group of miscreants arrived at the spot and opened fire, firing multiple rounds at him. He sustained several bullet injuries and collapsed on the ground. As the assailants were armed, no one attempted to intervene.

After the attackers fled, Biswas was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to the Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital for better treatment. However, doctors there declared him brought dead. Following the incident, a large contingent of police, led by senior officials of the Jangipur Police District, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Farakka, was deployed in the area. Police suspect the murder may have been committed due to an old grudge.

A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Police are questioning the victim’s family members and associates in an attempt to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the killing.