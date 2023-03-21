Samserganj: 4 held with 1 kg heroin

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the State police on Sunday night arrested four persons, including a resident of Assam, and seized one kg heroin from Samserganj in Murshidabad.

According to sources, STF personnel were tipped off about good quantity of heroin to be smuggled through Samserganj on Sunday night. Acting on the tip off, cops were waiting at the Dakbunglow more in Samserganj. After a few hours, four youths were spotted. They were intercepted by the cops and during search one kg heroin was found. Four youths identified as Tauwabur Sheikh of Samserganj, Saheb Seikh and Sheikh Motiur Rahman of Raghunathganj of Murshidabad were caught along with another accused identified as Rajibul Hasan of Karinganj in Assam were nabbed.

STF sources informed that Hasan had procured the heroin from Manipur and brought the heroin from Assam. The heroin was supposed to be delivered somewhere in Jangipur. However, it is not clear whether the heroin was to be delivered to Kolkata or to be smuggled to Bangladesh through Indo-Bangla border in Lalgola.

STF a few days ago had nabbed a couple from Naobhanga area in Salt Lake and seized heroin worth about Rs five crore. The woman identified as Mehtab Begum is a notorious drug dealer who caters to the maximum demand in and around Kolkata.

Though the case was being investigated initially by the cops of Bidhannagar South police station, STF officials later took over. Begum was earlier arrested twice and convicted in both the cases. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) twice in 1998 and 2010.