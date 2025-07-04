Samik Bhattacharya takes charge as Bengal BJP prez, says 2026 polls is ‘fight for existence’

Kolkata: In his maiden address as Bengal BJP president, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya called the 2026 Assembly polls “a fight for existence.”

He said the Bengal BJP is not “against minorities but opposes violence and communal politics”. He said: “Let those with stones carry books and swords be replaced with pens.” He added: “Durga Puja bisarjan and Muharram processions should pass peacefully together. We must protect Bengal’s multiculturalism.”

Emphasising Bengal’s culture, Bhattacharya said: “Its culture, pluralism, and heritage are under threat from Trinamool.” Urging Muslims to introspect, he asked: “Should Muslim children learn about Bengal from Syed Mujtaba Ali, S Wajed Ali, Kazi Nazrul Islam—or from a terrorist’s speech? Are Muslims only anti-socials? Who created

this situation?”

Speaking to the media, he said: “A party president changes, the baton is handed over—it’s a continuous process. The party’s principles remain the same.”

RSS volunteer since 1971, Bhattacharya cited the French Revolution, saying: “If the Bastille could fall, if CPI(M) could be overthrown, Bengal knows BJP can defeat Trinamool.” Interestingly, former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was not invited to Thursday’s event, with party sources indicating Central leaders

were not keen. On this, Bhattacharya said: “I don’t know, I was also just invited.” Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamoghna Ghosh from north Kolkata fell ill during the felicitation programme and was rushed to a

private hospital. Trinamool Congress on X said: “Congratulations to @SamikBJP on his grand ascension to @BJP4India’s Bengal State President! Oh, how @DrSukantaBJP, @SuvenduWB, and @tathagata2 must be sobbing in a corner. But let’s be real, this was INEVITABLE.

The moment he got cozy with a fellow @BJP4Bengal karyakarta and blackmailed her into silence, his star in the BJP firmament was practically etched in gold. After all, nothing screams ‘leadership material’ in BJP like a stellar resume of sexism and misogyny. Bravo, Samik Bhattacharya, for ticking all

the right boxes!”