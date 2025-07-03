Samik Bhattacharya becomes BJP’s new state prez

Kolkata: With less than a year to go for 2026 Assembly Elections in Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP has become the party’s new state president replacing Sukanta Majumdar.

Bhattacharya was the sole contender for the post of state president as nobody else filed nominations during the organisational election process on Wednesday paving the way for the veteran leader.

There were speculations doing a round as to who will hold the baton of the state BJP or if Sukanta Majumdar would continue. Political observers raised questions if Bhattacharya will be able to strengthen the BJP’s organisation in the state which has been in a bad shape due several reasons, including an internal fighting. Bhattacharya’s name was also being heard as a contender for the post.

Bhattacharya’s nomination was supported by Majumdar and leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari. “The party president directed me to file my nomination. I will not deviate from the path I have followed for 42 years,” Bhattacharya said after he became the new state president.

Earlier in the day after filing nomination, Bhattacharya went to the BJP’s old party office on Murlidhar Sen Lane and garlanded the bust of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Bhattacharya, an old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, tasted his first electoral success in 2014 when the BJP had no seat in the Bengal Legislative Assembly. He won the Basirhat South Assembly seat for the saffron camp. He had joined RSS in 1971.