‘Same security plan for rescheduled IPL match’

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has informed that the security arrangement for the rescheduled IPL match at the Eden Gardens will remain the same.

According to a notification published by the Kolkata Police, signed by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata Manoj Kumar Verma, the match which was to take place on April 6, the day of Ram Navami, has been rescheduled on April 8. Therefore, the entire police arrangement which was made April 6, including the traffic arrangements, will be implemented on April 8 from 12 pm to 9 pm or till dispersal of

the crowed.