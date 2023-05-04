Samaritan Hosp told to pay Rs 5L compensation for med negligence

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed Samaritan Hospital on Elgin Road to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a patient whose right hand had to be amputated eventually after the patient met with a road accident. The WBCERC during the hearing spotted negligence on the part of the hospital.

Pradip Saha, a resident of Howrah met with an accident while riding on his motorcycle on January 8 in 2022.

His right hand was severely injured. The victim was taken to a local nursing home by the traffic police and he was eventually shifted to the Samaritan Hospital.

The WBCERC Chairman Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that the patient was admitted at around 10 pm but the surgery was conducted 24 hours after his admission.

As the patient’s right hand was crushed, it required neuro surgeons and CTVS surgeons along with orthopedic surgeons but the hospital did not engage any neuro or CTVS surgeons. Orthopedic surgeon carried out the operation which turned futile.

The patient’s hand developed an infection and it had to be amputated in another private hospital.

“Surgical intervention was initiated late and there were procedural issues. We have asked the hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the patient,” Justice

Banerjee said.