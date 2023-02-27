Samannay Portal helps Malda admin to resolve project hurdles

malda: Samannay Portal has come to the rescue of the Malda district administration, resolving inter-departmental and inter-district project hurdles.



The portal, an initiative of the state government has brought all the district magistrates, departments and municipal authorities of Bengal under one umbrella for coordination and cooperation. The portal has done wonders in resolving issues speedily.

In case of any issue or problems raised in the portal concerning any government project or scheme, the concerned departments immediately try to resolve the matter at the earliest through this portal.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “With Samannay portal, we have got some quality project works done within stipulated time frame in recent times. Any issue raised in the portal is getting the response from concerned departments, even at the state level, and a quick solution whether it’s an inter-departmental or inter-district matter is at your doorstep. This is a great help for all to carry out the government projects and schemes timely and with quality.”

Recently, the district administration had faced the problem of constructing a road between Habibpur and Bamongola as some trees were on the way.

The issue was raised in the portal and PWD, Forest department played a proactive role to solve the issue and the construction was complete. The officials also admitted that any kind of land issues are being resolved through this portal.‘Samannay’ is an interactive platform to monitor and coordinate the implementation and progress of all projects in the state for speedy resolution of inter-departmental issues.

This initiative helps in identifying the key projects, the various stages of progress, the policy level decisions that need to be undertaken and also a real time informative representation of all development projects in the state.