Samagra Siksha Abhiyan: Centre approves Rs 2,750 cr

Kolkata: Centre has approved Rs 2,750 crore for Bengal under Samagra Siksha Abhijan (SSA). The funds have been approved for the 2023-24 academic year.



According to sources, in the state School Education department, 60 per cent of the approved fund will be borne by the Centre and the rest 40 per cent by the state government.

The fund is utilised as a part of the composite grant, distribution of free textbooks, library grant, para teachers’

salary etc.

The meeting of the Programme Apprisal Board (PAB ) was held on Friday in presence of concerned representatives of the Union Ministry of Education in which a detailed presentation was made on the part of the state regarding the utilisation of earlier funds under SSA for infrastructure

development.

The Centre expressed their satisfaction over the virtual report of the state and the funds were approved. “A written communication in this regard is expected in 3 to 4 days,” a Nabanna official said.

The approval of funds assumes significance with the Union Education ministry recently asking CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) for a special audit of the PM Poshan (mid-day meal) scheme in Bengal for the last three financial years.

The ministry had alleged misuse of mid-day meals in Bengal.

The ruling party in Bengal the Trinamool Congress had hit out at the BJP by terming the move as a conspiracy by the saffron party to deprive school children of their food before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and create pressure in the state government.