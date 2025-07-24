Salt Lake woman hurt in auto dispute; accused arrested

Kolkata: A woman sustained multiple injuries after being allegedly dragged by an auto-rickshaw during an altercation over a partially-torn and dirty currency note used to pay the fare.

Police have arrested the auto driver and registered a case under charges of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday when Bratati Mukherjee, a resident of CG Block in Salt Lake, was returning home in an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number WB 25J 6061. Upon reaching her destination—between the Swimming Pool bus stop and Purta Bhavan island—she handed the driver a partially torn and soiled currency note. The driver, identified as Tapan Das, refused to accept the note, leading to an argument between the two.

It is alleged that during the altercation, Das pulled the handle of Mukherjee’s bag with one hand while simultaneously accelerating the auto with the other. As a result, Mukherjee fell forward, breaking two of her teeth and sustaining a laceration on her forehead.

Local residents and hawkers who witnessed the incident rushed to her aid and detained the driver. Police arrived at the spot after being informed and arrested Das following a written complaint lodged by Mukherjee’s husband.