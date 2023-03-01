Salt Lake: Waste segregation to be reinforced

kolkata: In wake of poor waste segregation in Salt Lake Sector V area following the Covid lockdown, the Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) has decided to reinforce it once again while the wet waste collected from the area is being decomposed to generate power for street lights.



Intending to keep the city clean and green, waste segregation and collection have become the top priority of municipal and development authorities.

The Sector V area, an industrial township housing big IT companies and educational institutions also realised the need for segregation.

“NDITA had distributed blue and green waste bins before the Covid lockdown. However, ever since the lockdown, the segregation of waste in this sector of Salt Lake has been poor,” said an NDITA official.

“We had distributed waste bins for segregation of dry and wet waste but during the lockdown, most offices in this area were running with a skeletal staff and therefore the practice of segregating waste went for a toss. Not that it totally stopped but it has kind of become irrelevant now. We will again reinforce it in Sector V. We will spread awareness about the need for waste segregation,” said the official.

Further, the official stated that most of the wet waste from food vendors in Sector-V is carried to the bio-methanation plant in New Town where it is decomposed to generate power for street lights.

“Around one-tonne wet waste from this area is carried there every day,” it was pointed out by an official.

Commenting on the collection of the huge amount of electronic waste generated in the area, since it houses several IT companies, the official added that the state government agency Webel has tied up with a private agency which collects the e-waste at a fixed rate.

“Other big companies in Sector V, have a separate arrangement with private agencies for both collection and recycling of the e-waste that is generated by them. The companies get a good recycling value for it. There are stringent policies which ensure no free market for e-waste,” the official said.