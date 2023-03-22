Salt Lake to get World Trade Center, about 30K jobs likely to be created

KOLKATA: The World Trade Center Association (WTCA) has joined hands with Merlin Group for developing a World Trade Center (WTC) in the Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) area, Salt Lake, West Bengal which is expected to create 30,000 jobs.



This is the first such WTC in Eastern India. The license agreement for WTC, duly executed, was exchanged between Scott Wang, vice-president, World Trade Center Association, Asia Pacific region, and Sushil Mohta, Chairman along with Saket Mohta, Managing Director of Merlin Group, Kolkata.

It is learnt that the investment for the WTC at Salt Lake will be about Rs 1500 crore. It will be a facility of 3.5 million sq.ft and is expected to create 30,000 jobs.

Scott Wang visited Kolkata for the occasion and commented that WTCA will support in attracting business with overseas countries and also promote trade and business through 320 World Trade Centers spread over nearly 100 countries across the world.

According to Sushil Mohta, the proposed World Trade Center will reinforce the economic prosperity of West Bengal as well as Eastern India by forging collaboration with international trade bodies and investors from other countries through other World Trade Center members. The proposed World Trade Center will contribute significantly to the state exchequer and will create 30,000 jobs.

Merlin Group is committed to work closely with the state government for the development of trade industry, and overall economic growth of West Bengal, Sushil Mohta added. Saket Mohta, managing director, Merlin Group said that the proposed World Trade Center would consist of a sprawling 3.5 million sq. ft at NDITA area, Salt Lake, West Bengal.

He said that the proposed WTC will be another feather in the cap of Bengal and will help in Bengal to attract its youth giving them a vibrant opportunity and quality lifestyle with its proposed development.