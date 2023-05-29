Salt Lake: State initiates process to cut down time taken for transfer of spaces for IT purpose

Kolkata: The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD&MA) department has taken a significant step to cut down the time taken for a lessee intending transfer of land / built-up spaces of the building for IT/ITes purposes.



“Now the lessees of non-residential land in Salt Lake will submit their respective transfer / renting proposals along with DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) of their proposed assignees / tenants for use for IT / ITes purpose for due vetting directly to the IT & E department. The department after examination and vetting of such DPRs will inform the lessees and the UD & MA department as well for consideration of such proposals. This will fast track the process of such transfer,” a senior official of Nabanna said.

As per existing procedure, the lessees had to submit their DPRs of the proposed transferees for utilisation of land / built-up spaces of the building along with other requisite documents to the UD & MA department which then handed over the same to the state Information Technology and Electronics department for examining and vetting the DPR. Then on receipt of a favourable report from the IT department, the UD & MA department proceeds for processing such land transfer applications.

The process often took 18 to 24 months for granting such permission for transfer or renting out of leasehold right of the land / built-up spaces of the building constructed thereon.

The Principal Secretary of the UD & MA department has already issued a notification stating that all pending cases will come under the purview of the notification.