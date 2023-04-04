Salt Lake: Seven held for running fake call centre and duping foreign nationals

KOLKATA: Seven persons were arrested from a fake call centre that was running from Salt Lake Sector-V and duping foreign citizens on the pretext of providing technical support on Monday night.



The accused persons were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court and three of them were remanded to police custody for six days.

Among the other five, three persons were remanded to judicial custody and two were granted bail.

According to police, officials of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station were tipped off about a call centre which was making calls to the citizens of Belgium and European countries offering technical support.

Cops also came to know that the accused persons were claiming themselves to be the representatives of the Microsoft. Acting on the tip off, cops conducted a raid at the said call centre styled as ‘Vinheet Technologies Pvt Ltd’ located on the 13th floor of Bengal Haldia Building Tower 1 inside the Eco Intelligence Park.

During the raid, it was found that the call centre was being run under the leadership of a youth identified as Raj Jaiswal.

They were cheating innocent people of Belgium, and countries in Europe using the name of Microsoft.

The accused persons were using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to make the calls. After that they used to offer technical support and demand money before doing the work. But after getting the money, the accused persons used to stop all sorts of communication.

During the raid, 26 computers and nine smart phones along with cash worth Rs 53,000 have been seized.