Salt Lake Sector V restaurant fire, no injuries

Kolkata: Tension gripped Sector V in Salt Lake after a fire broke out at a bar-cum-restaurant located on the first floor of a 12-storied building on Friday afternoon.

Though no major injury was reported, an IT employee who works in an office located in the same building fell sick due to panic and inhalation of smoke. She was taken to a nearby hospital from where the IT employee was treated. State Fire minister, Sujit Bose, went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

According to sources, around 4 pm on Friday, a fire broke out at the bar-cum-restaurant located in one of the towers of the Globsyn Crystals at Sector V in Salt Lake.

Immediately, the employees of several IT companies functioning from the said high-rise were alerted and directed to come down through the staircase. While rushing out, a woman had fallen sick who was taken to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, two fire tenders from the Bidhannagar fire station reached the spot.

Within 40 minutes, the fire was doused. It was learnt that the fire had broken out at the electricity line in the kitchen of the restaurant.

After the fire was doused, a preliminary inspection was conducted by the officials of the Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) and found that the fire fighting management system had worked properly. However, two fire tenders were used to douse the flames quickly.