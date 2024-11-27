Salt Lake road repairs: Approval expected soon for 27 pending DPRs

Kolkata: The residents of Salt Lake will soon get to see proper roads as the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD &MA) department allocated about Rs 22 crore for a thorough road repair recently.

However, 27 more Detailed Project Reports (DPR) which are still in the pipeline are expected to get sanctioned very soon.

According to sources, the roads across the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction have been in a battered condition for a long time. Though some patchworks were done earlier none of those became effective.

Many residents of Salt Lake were seen complaining about roads as travelling through most of the areas across the satellite township had become a nightmare for them, especially for the elders.

This apart, due to the bad road conditions often road accidents take place a maximum of which involve two-wheelers.

Sources informed that earlier, Bidhannagar City Police authorities had requested the BMC to take up road repair work on an urgent basis, mainly the major ones affecting the normal traffic movement.

According to BMC sources, before the Durga Puja last year, some funds were granted to the civic body for urgent patchwork.

Though the patchworks were completed during the tenure before and after the Durga Puja last year, the road condition did not improve much.

Before the Durga Puja this year, BMC authorities had submitted 41 DPRs for the thorough repair of roads in each of its wards.

Among those 14 DPRs have been given administrative approval and the grant will be received soon.

As of now, 27 more DPRs are still in pipeline which are expected to get approval very soon. These 27 DPRs are for the wards of the earlier Rajarhat Gopalpur Municipality which was merged with the BMC. The amount of the pending DPRs is more than Rs 40 crore.