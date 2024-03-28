Salt Lake: Retired Army doctor ‘murders wife’, later attempts suicide

: A retired Army doctor allegedly murdered his wife and attempted suicide in Salt Lake on Wednesday.

According to sources, the elderly couple used to live at their house located at GC Block. They lived on the first floor while the ground floor was given on rent.

The couple used to keep the main door for the first floor open for their domestic help. On Wednesday, when the domestic help arrived, she found the couple lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom and dining room and immediately raised an alarm.

During the initial probe, cops from Bidhannagar South Police Station sent the body for autopsy and rushed Jadunath to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital from where he was later shifted to a private hospital in Kadapara. It was found that he had consumed acid in order to commit suicide. The cops also found a few kitchen knives scattered which are suspected to have been used for the murder.

While probing, cops recovered a suicide note written by the doctor where some family issues were mentioned.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma along with other senior officers and MLA, Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Sharma said: “We came to know that he was an Army doctor. It seems like a murder. The Place of Occurrence (PO) has been sealed for forensic examination.”

Police are questioning one of the daughters who lives somewhere in Kolkata and had come to the Salt Lake upon being informed.

Cops are waiting for the retired Army doctor’s health condition to get better for questioning. Initially, a murder case has been registered.