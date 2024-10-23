Salt Lake: Pool car catches fire, none hurt

Kolkata: About 10 students of a reputed English medium school escaped a major accident after a pool car in which they were travelling was caught on fire near Nicco Park in Salt Lake on Tuesday afternoon.



One fire tender doused the fire within a short period of time. No one was hurt in the incident. According to sources, a pool car was coming from the HA block in Salt Lake and was going towards New Town. After crossing the New Bridge near Nicco Park, the car took a left turn and that’s when the driver saw smoke coming out from the engine. He immediately stopped the car on the side of the road and opened the gates so that the students could deboard. Meanwhile, the traffic cops who were on duty near the spot informed the fire brigade.

One fire tender from the Bidhannagar fire station arrived within a few minutes and doused the flames. In the meantime, other vehicles were allowed to move towards Nabadiganta flyover using one lane.

Due to the incident, a traffic congestion had taken place. Later, another car was brought in to drop the students to their home.